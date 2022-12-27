Komets Play Two Home Games this Week

December 27, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Fort Wayne Komets News Release







Fort Wayne, IN - The Komets enter the week riding a six-game winning streak. The team currently sits in third place in the Central Division with a record of 11-8-3-2 and 27 points. The club hosts Toledo on Wednesday at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum, with Indy in town for the traditional New Year's Eve game on Saturday.

Last week's results

Thur.12/22 vs Kalamazoo FW 6 - KAL 1 W

About last week - Thursday, the Komets entertained the Kalamazoo Wings for the first time this season. Kalamazoo's Max Humitz scored at 11:45 to open the scoring. The Komets rattled off six unanswered goals starting with Anthony Petruzzelli netting his team-leading 12th of the season at 13:51 of the first period. Filip Engarås, Alex Peters, Shawn Boudrias, and Mark Rassell's two goals all contributed to the 6-1 final score. Defenseman Adam Brubacher finished with three assists. Goaltender Rylan Parenteau won his fifth straight decision making 29 saves.

Komet streaks-

Points: Josh Winquist, 11 games (6g, 12a), Tye Felhaber, 7 games (4g, 8a)

Goals: Josh Winquist, Anthony Petruzzelli, 3 games

Assists: Josh Winquist, 8 games

Home Points: Josh Winquist, 7 games (3g, 9a), Tye Felhaber, 4 games (2g, 5a), Stefano Giliati, 4 games (1g, 3a), Anthony Petruzzelli (4g) 4 games, Filip Engarås (2g, 3a) 4 games, Alex Peters, 4 games (2g, 4a), Mark Rassell, 4 games (4g, 4a), Luka Burzan (5a) 3 games

Home Goals: Josh Winquist, Anthony Petruzzelli, 3 games

Home Assists: Josh Winquist, 5 games

Road Points: Josh Winquist, 6 games (4g, 7a), Stefano Giliati, 6 games (2g, 6a)

Road Goals: Josh Winquist, 3 games

Road Assists: Josh Winquist, 4 games

Wins (goaltender): Rylan Parenteau, 5 games

Komet leaders--

Points: Josh Winquist, 28 (8g, 20a), Tye Felhaber, 28 (7g, 21 a)

Goals: Anthony Petruzzelli, 12

Assists: Tye Felhaber 21

Power Play Goals: Anthony Petruzzelli, 5

Short-Handed Goals: Stefano Giliati, Oliver Cooper, 1

Game Winning Goals: Matt Boudens, Oliver Cooper 2

Shots: Tye Felhaber, 80

PIM: Joe Masonius, 43

Plus/Minus: Filip Engarås +9

Home Points: Josh Winquist, 15 (4g, 11a)

Home Goals: Anthony Petruzzelli, 8

Home Assists: Josh Winquist, 11

Road Points: Josh Winquist, (4g, 9a) Tye Felhaber, 11 (3g 9a)

Road Goals: Drake Rymsha 5

Road Assists: Tye Felhaber, 9

Goaltenders

Appearances: 11, Rylan Parenteau

Wins: 7, Rylan Parenteau

Saves: 267, Rylan Parenteau

Goals against Avg: 3.42, Rylan Parenteau

Save percentage: 0.890 Rylan Parenteau

Special K's- The Komets killed off the one power play they faced last week while having four power plays and scoring twice.

Icing the puck - Last Thursday, the six unanswered goals scored by the Komets were the most in one game this season.

Defenseman Alex Peters has points in every home game since joining the Komets. The team has had 40 or more shots in a game 10 times this season (4-3-3). The Komets are 10-0-0 when leading after two periods. The club has scored power-play goals in eight consecutive games. Rookie Mark Rassell has back-to-back three-point games. Rassell and Filip Engarås have combined for 16 points (6g, 10a) over the last six games. The Komets have the second most goals scored in the Central Division (93). The Komets are 42-17-3 all-time on New Year's Eve. The only seasons the Komets did not play on New Year's Eve were 1975 and 2020.

Next week-The Komets host the Walleye on Wednesday, then travel to Toledo on Friday before hosting Indy on New Year's Eve.

Upcoming Promotions

KIDS SEAT FREE NIGHT - DECEMBER 28-- Kids Under-12 will receive one FREE Ticket (any location) with the purchase of a Full Price Paid Adult Ticket. Limit One FREE Under-12 Ticket per Full Price Adult Ticket purchased. An adult full-price ticket must be purchased to activate the offer. Purchase your tickets at the Memorial Coliseum Ticket Office to take advantage of this offer.

NEW YEAR'S EVE GAME - DECEMBER 31-- Be a part of the largest NYE Party in Fort Wayne! Get your tickets early for this can't miss event and help close out 2022 in style with the Komets!

See Komets Schedule See Komets Roster

Komet Hockey on WOWO-- Fans can follow the action with Shane Albahrani broadcasting play-by-play on WOWO AM 1190 and FM 107.5. Game broadcasts are also streamed live at Komets.com.

Get Komet Tickets-Tickets are available for all Komet home games at the Memorial Coliseum ticket office and Ticketmaster.com.

ECHL Stories from December 27, 2022

