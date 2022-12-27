Ali Boggs Selected as Pizza Hut Teacher of the Month for December

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears and their partners at Pizza Hut of Central Florida are proud to announce that Ali Boggs has been selected as the Pizza Hut Teacher of the Month for December.

A first grade teacher at Bonneville Elementary School in Orlando, Ms. Boggs received several nominations based on the dedication and effort she puts into engaging her students. Ms. Boggs' enthusiasm for teaching is what sets her apart according to her nominations. She goes above and beyond to get to know her students at an individual level.

As the Teacher of the Month for December, Ms. Boggs will receive a $100 Pizza Hut gift card, along with recognition and a suite at an upcoming Solar Bears home game.

"I'm sure you think my students are lucky to have me, but in all honesty, I am lucky to have them," said Ms. Boogs. "I am beyond excited to have been nominated for this award and spend this night with my family and friends. Thank you!"

Fans, students, parents and teachers can visit OrlandoSolarBearsHockey.com/teacher to nominate a Teacher of the Month.

One teacher will be selected each month from November through March during the 2022-23 season and will receive a $100 Pizza Hut gift card, along with in-game recognition and a suite at a Solar Bears home game.

Following the selection of the four monthly winners, the Solar Bears and Pizza Hut will select a Teacher of the Year, who in addition to receiving in-game recognition and a suite at a Solar Bears home game, will also receive free Pizza Hut Pizza for a year.

