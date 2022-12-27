Kansas City's Starrett Named Warrior Hockey/ECHL Goaltender of the Week

Kansas City Mavericks goaltender Shane Starrett

SHREWSBURY, N.J. - Shane Starrett of the Kansas City Mavericks is the Warrior Hockey ECHL Goaltender of the Week for Dec. 19-23.

Starrett went 2-0-0 with a 1.00 goals-against average and a save percentage of .959 in two appearances against Iowa last week.

The 28-year-old made 16 saves in a 2-1 win on Wednesday and turned aside 31 shots in a 4-1 victory on Friday.

A native of Bellingham, Massachusetts, Starrett is 7-4-2 in 15 appearances with the Mavericks this season with one shutout, a 2.62 goals-against average and a save percentage of .911. He also picked up a win in one appearance with Coachella Valley of the American Hockey League, stopping 19 of the 20 shots he faced.

Starrett has appeared in 77 career ECHL games with Kansas City, Wheeling and Wichita posting an overall record of 31-29-10 with two shutouts, a 3.06 goals-against average and a save percentage of .907. He has also appeared in 64 career AHL games with Coachella Valley, Wilkes-Barre/Scranton and Bakersfield where he is 35-15-8 with four shutouts, a 2.71 goals-against average and a save percentage of .905.

Prior to turning pro, Starrett saw action in 70 career games at the Air Force Academy, going 42-15-9 with nine shutouts, a 1.96 goals-against average and a save percentage of .924.

Runner-Up: Olof Lindbom, Jacksonville (2-0-0, 1.20 GAA, .947 save pct.).

Also Nominated: John Lethemon (Toledo) and Taylor Gauthier (Wheeling).

