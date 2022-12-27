Mavericks Goaltender Shane Starrett Named ECHL Goaltender of the Week

INDEPENDENCE, MO. - The ECHL announced today that Mavericks goaltender Shane Starrett has been named the Warrior Hockey ECHL Goaltender of the Week for the week of Dec. 19-23.

In the two games before the team's holiday break, Starrett, 28, went 2-0-0 with a 1.00 goals-against-average (GAA) while saving 47 of 49 shots faced in two games versus Iowa.

The Bellingham, Mass., native has led Kansas City to back-to-back wins and is 7-4-2 in 15 games this season with a 2.62 GAA and a .911 save percentage. His 2.62 GAA ranks No. 2 in the ECHL among goaltenders with at least 15 games played.

Starrett is the second Mavericks player to win a weekly award following Jeremy McKenna's Player of the Week award for the week of Nov. 21-27.

The Mavericks and Starrett look to continue their winning ways on Wednesday at the Indy Fuel. Kansas City returns to Cable Dahmer Arena for home games against the Iowa Heartlanders on Friday and Saturday nights. Saturday night is the Mavericks Rockin' New Years Eve game with the first 5,000 fans receiving a white rally towel presented by Cable Dahmer and a postgame skate with Mavericks players following the game.

