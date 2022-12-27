Stinil Named ECHL Player of the Week

December 27, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Wichita Thunder News Release









Michal Stinil of the Wichita Thunder

(Wichita Thunder) Michal Stinil of the Wichita Thunder(Wichita Thunder)

SHREWSBURY, N.J. - Michal Stinil of the Wichita Thunder is the Inglasco ECHL Player of the Week for Dec. 19-23.

Stinil scored two goals and added seven assists for nine points in three games against Rapid City last week.

The 23-year-old had a goal and two assists in a 6-3 win on Wednesday, notched a goal and an assist in a 5-1 victory on Thursday and dished out a career-high four assists in a 7-4 win on Friday.

A native of Decin, Czech Republic, Stinil has 31 points (12g-19a) in 22 games with the Thunder this season. He has two or more points in nine of his last 11 games. Stinil is tied for second in the league with 12 power play assists and leads the league in power play points with 16.

Stinil has recorded 61 points (25g, 36a) in 76 career ECHL games with Wichita.

Prior to turning pro, Stinil posted seven points (2g, 5a) in 18 career games at American International College.

Wichita returns from the Christmas Break to host Allen at 7:05 p.m. on Wednesday, December 28.

Join us on December 28 for Winning Wednesday, presented by Ollie's Bargain Outlet. Get four goal zone tickets and a $20 gift card to Ollie's for just $40. The gift cards are limited to the first 50 packages purchased. To buy tickets, click here.

Single game tickets are on sale now. Fans can purchase tickets online here, at the Select-A-Seat Box Office at INTRUST Bank Arena or by calling the Thunder office at 316-264-4625.

Season tickets for the 2022-23 campaign are still on sale. Fans can pay in full and receive 10% off. Lock in your seats for every game and enjoy all the benefits.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from December 27, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.