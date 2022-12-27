Back to Work at Colisée Vidéotron

After a five-day holiday break, the Lions return to action at 7:00 p.m. tonight against the Adirondack Thunder. Head coach Marc-André Bergeron and Co. will want to continue the pace set December 21 when Trois-Rivières defeated the ECHL's second-best team, the Worcester Railers, 2-1. Philippe Desrosiers was sensational against Worcester, stopping 37 of the 38 shots he faced, earning him the game's first star. With 10 wins in their last 15 games, the Lions will be out to extend their winning ways with a victory against the Thunder, who have been struggling of late with only three wins in their last 10 games.

Players to watch

Matched with Anthony Beauregard and Cédric Montminy, the Lions' Ryan Francis had quite the game last Wednesday, scoring the winning goal with a deadly accurate top-shelf shot. The 21-year-old forward was a constant threat, registering five shots on goal.

Thunder forward Xavier Parent had a game to remember last Friday with three goals and an assist in a 7-0 Adirondack win over the Railers. The Laval native has 7-12-19 totals in 21 games this season.

