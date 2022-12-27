Lukas Parik Recalled to Colorado

West Valley City, Utah - Utah Grizzlies Goaltender Lukas Parik was recalled to the AHL's Colorado Eagles.

Parik has appeared in 9 games with the Grizzlies and has a 3-6 record with a 3.23 goals-against average and a .907 save percentage. Parik earned a 32 save shutout vs Kansas City on December 18, 2022. It was the 2nd career professional shutout. He also had 1 shutout in the 2022 Kelly Cup Playoffs.

Parik was drafted by the Los Angeles Kings in the third round (87th overall) of the 2019 NHL Entry Draft. It is his second year as a professional. Last season he split time with the ECHL's Rapid City Rush and the AHL's Ontario Reign, where he appeared in 5 games.

Utah Grizzlies 2022-2023 Roster

Forwards (12): Dylan Fitze, Tarun Fizer, Keaton Jameson, Jordan Martel, Vladislav Mikhalchuk, Tyler Penner, Dakota Raabe, Christian Simeone, Cam Strong, Zach Tsekos, Johnny Walker, Cameron Wright.

Defenseman (10): Victor Bartley, Joey Colatarci, Brycen Martin, Connor McDonald, Andrew Nielsen, Kyle Pouncy, James Shearer, Jordon Stone, Cory Thomas, Aaron Thow.

Goaltender (1): Trent Miner.

