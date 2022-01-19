Coachella Valley Firebirds to Debut Inaugural Season Jersey on January 24
January 19, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Coachella Valley Firebirds News Release
The Coachella Valley Firebirds will unveil the inaugural season jersey on Monday, January 24, 2022 at 10 a.m. PT. at a special event for invited guest and pre-sale jersey buyers. This will be the first season ticket holder event since the club launched in November 2021. The team will take home ice at Coachella Valley Arena in December 2022. Let's get #FiredUp
