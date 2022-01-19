Coachella Valley Firebirds to Debut Inaugural Season Jersey on January 24

January 19, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Coachella Valley Firebirds News Release







The Coachella Valley Firebirds will unveil the inaugural season jersey on Monday, January 24, 2022 at 10 a.m. PT. at a special event for invited guest and pre-sale jersey buyers. This will be the first season ticket holder event since the club launched in November 2021. The team will take home ice at Coachella Valley Arena in December 2022. Let's get #FiredUp

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from January 19, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.