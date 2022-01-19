Marlies Road Trip Continues in Hartford

The Toronto Marlies head to Hartford on Wednesday for a battle with the Wolf Pack. The Marlies are looking for their seventh straight win.

This is the first of two meetings between the two teams this season. The last meeting between these two teams came back on February 13th, 2019, where the Wolf Pack edged the Marlies 3-2.

The Marlies are coming off of a 4-3 OT win vs. Lehigh Valley on Sunday, while the Wolf Pack took home a 4-0 win vs. Laval on Saturday. Toronto is 7-3-0-0 in their last 10, while Hartford is 4-4-1-1.

Some players to watch on the Marlies side include Joey Anderson who picked up his second hat trick of the season in Sunday's game, and has points (5-1-6) in his last two games with the Marlies. Brett Seney tallied four points in Sunday's victory. He and Anderson are currently tied for the team lead in goals with 13. On the Hartford side, Jonny Brodzinski leads the team with 24 points.

Puck drops at 7:00 PM EST on AHLTV. Fans can also follow along on Twitter (@TorontoMarlies) for game updates.

