Heat, Gulls Face off Wednesday at Stockton Arena

January 19, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Stockton Heat News Release







Wednesday, January 19, 2022

TONIGHT'S MATCHUP: Stockton Heat (22-6-2-1; 1st Pacific) vs. San Diego Gulls (12-13-2-0; 8th Pacific)

LOCATION: Stockton Arena | Stockton, California

TIME: 6:30 p.m. PST

TUNE IN: Today's game can be streamed on AHLTV, and the radio call is available on Fox Sports 1280 and online via Spreaker.

HEAT INDEX

The Heat look to hold serve at home once again as they face off against the San Diego Gulls Wednesday at 6:30. Stockton enters the tilt off a 4-1 home win against Tucson on Saturday, a gritty effort while missing eight regulars from the lineup. San Diego enters the tilt off a 4-2 win Tuesday in San Jose, points in three of the last four.

THERE'S NO PLACE LIKE HOME

Stockton comes into Wednesday's game with an AHL-best home point percentage of .867 and Pacific Division-leading 12 wins on home ice. The Heat have outscored opponents by a 51-29 margin at home and lead the AHL on the PK with a 92.1-percent kill rate on home ice.

IN THE UPSIDE DOWN

Stockton's 'Eleven' has been clicking on the offensive end of late, bringing a five-game point streak with eight points, four goals and four assists, in that span. With the latest burst, Matthew Phillips joins Jakob Pelletier in the 30-point club, two of only 10 skaters in the AHL to have reached the 30-point plateau.

GAWDIN'S GOALS

Glenn Gawdin notched his third multi-goal effort of the season on Saturday, a two-goal performance against the Tucson Roadrunners, snapping a three-game scoreless skid. The centerman is third on the team in scoring with 28 points and second on the club with 12 goals, trailing Phillips by one.

STARTS WITH ONE

Scoring first is a strong indicator of success for Stockton, the club owning an AHL-best record of 17-0-1-0 (.972 pct) on the year when taking a 1-0 lead. The team that has scored first has won all four meetings between the Heat and Gulls, Stockton lighting the lamp first in the opening three games of the season set and San Diego breaking the ice in the most recent meeting.

GO DEEP

Missing eight regulars from the lineup, Stockton flexed its scoring depth with 10 skaters finding their way onto the score sheet in Saturday's win against Tucson. Ten of 13 skaters who have appeared in at least 10 games this season with the Heat notched at least a point in the win, including Ryan Olsen's first goal of the season and Mark Simpson's first helper of the campaign.

