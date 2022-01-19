Wolf Pack's Fritz Suspended for One Game
January 19, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) News Release
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... The American Hockey League today announced that Hartford Wolf Pack forward Tanner Fritz has been suspended for one (1) game as a consequence of an elbowing incident in a game at Providence on Jan. 14.
Fritz will miss Hartford's game tonight (Jan. 19) vs. Toronto.
