Wolf Pack's Fritz Suspended for One Game

January 19, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) News Release







SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... The American Hockey League today announced that Hartford Wolf Pack forward Tanner Fritz has been suspended for one (1) game as a consequence of an elbowing incident in a game at Providence on Jan. 14.

Fritz will miss Hartford's game tonight (Jan. 19) vs. Toronto.

