Monsters Announce Pair of Roster Moves

January 19, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Cleveland Monsters News Release







CLEVELAND - The AHL's Cleveland Monsters, top affiliate of the NHL's Columbus Blue Jackets, announced Wednesday that the Monsters recalled forward Jake Slaker from the ECHL's Kalamazoo Wings and assigned forward Zach Jordan to Kalamazoo. Slaker posted 10-14-24 with four penalty minutes and a -1 rating in 25 appearances for Kalamazoo this season while Jordan notched an even rating in two games with the Monsters and added 7-4-11 with 27 penalty minutes and a +5 rating in 25 appearances for Kalamazoo this year.

A 5'10", 183 lb. left-shooting native of San Diego, CA, Slaker, 25, contributed 2-10-12 with 33 penalty minutes and a -6 rating in 27 appearances for the AHL's Texas Stars last season, adding four penalty minutes and a -2 rating in four appearances for the ECHL's Greenville Swamp Rabbits in his first pro campaign. Prior to his professional career, Slaker tallied 47-57-104 with 84 penalty minutes and a -14 rating in 143 NCAA appearances for the University of Michigan spanning four seasons from 2016-20 and added 34-33-67 with 123 penalty minutes and a -6 rating in 116 USHL appearances for the Fargo Force and Bloomington Thunder spanning parts of three seasons from 2013-16.

A 6'3", 216 lb. right-shooting native of Collinsville, IL, Jordan, 25, tallied 4-2-6 with 19 penalty minutes and a -2 rating in 29 career AHL appearances for the Monsters spanning parts of two seasons from 2020-22. Prior to his professional career, Jordan posted 38-34-72 with 99 penalty minutes and a -26 rating in 128 NCAA appearances for the University of Nebraska-Omaha spanning four seasons from 2016-20 and added 40-22-62 with 142 penalty minutes and a +8 rating in 134 USHL appearances for the Omaha Lancers and Des Moines Buccaneers spanning parts of three seasons from 2013-16.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from January 19, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.