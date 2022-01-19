By the Numbers

As we near the midway point of the AHL season, the Henderson Silver Knights remain within striking distance of the top spot in the Pacific Division. The team has points in seven of their last ten games, with a pair of contests set for this weekend against the first-place Stockton Heat.

Let's take a look at some of the key Knights Numbers through 29 games:

6 - Six different Silver Knights - Jake Leschyshyn, Jonas Rondbjerg, Paul Cotter, Ben Jones, Daniil Miromanov and Pavel Dorofeyev - have made their NHL debut this season, with Leschyshyn, Rondbjerg and Cotter also scoring their first NHL goals. Sven Baertschi and Logan Thompson have also appeared in VGK games this season, with Thompson making his first NHL start on January 4.

7 - Seven stands for points streaks, in more ways than one. The Silver Knights earned points in seven straight games, going 6-0-1 from December 14 to January 7 to establish the longest points streak in franchise history. Likewise, Pavel Dorofeyev currently has points in seven straight games, picking up five goals and 10 points during that stretch. Dorofeyev is one game shy of matching the longest points streak by a Silver Knight, established last season by Danny O'Regan

3 - When the Silver Knights score three, you're going to have a good time. This season, the Silver Knights are 16-2-0 when scoring three or more goals in a game.

10 - Logan Thompson set a franchise record and a personal best on December 11 when he appeared in his tenth consecutive game for Henderson, eight of them starts. During that ten-game stretch, Thompson posted a 2.47 goals-against average and a .934 save percentage. During that time frame, Henderson improved from 14th in the league in goals against per game to ninth overall. The Silver Knights are currently ranked sixth

18 - The Silver Knights power play has been a strength for Henderson this season, ranked seventh in the AHL, but it's been even more impactful at home. With the league's second-best home power play, the HSK has scored 18 power play goals on home ice, tied for most in the AHL.

4 - The Silver Knights have won four games this season when trailing after two periods, boasting a 4-7-1 record. They are tied for the third-most victories when trailing entering the third period, behind the five wins posted by Chicago and San Jose.

1:38 - Speaking of comebacks, the Henderson Silver Knights set a franchise record on November 28 when they scored three goals in a span of 1:38 to turn a 5-3 deficit into a 6-5 victory over the Iowa Wild. Jake Leschyshyn netted the winner with 1:11 remaining in regulation time.

9 - The HSK sport a plus-9 goal differential in 5-on-5 play

36 - With this year's unique COVID circumstances, 36 different players have appeared in at least one game with the Silver Knights.

500 - Sven Baertschi appeared in his 500th professional game on January 12 against Stockton, tallying his service time in both the NHL and AHL.

10 - The Silver Knights have ten more games scheduled at the Orleans Arena before they move into their brand-new home at The Dollar Loan Center in Henderson. They will play ten regular-season games at The DLC after move-in.

