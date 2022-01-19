Jonsson-Fjallby Recalled, Assigned to Taxi Squad

(Hershey, PA) - The Washington Capitals, the NHL affiliate of the Hershey Bears, announced today that they have recalled forward Axel Jonsson-Fjallby and assigned him to the Taxi Squad.

Jonsson-Fjallby, 23, is tied for third on Hershey this season with 21 points (10g, 11a) in 26 games. He has three game-winning goals on the season and is just two points from tying his career-high, set in 61 games during the 2019-20 campaign. In 134 career games with the Bears, Jonsson-Fjallby has recorded 62 points (34g, 28a) over parts of four seasons.

The native of Stockholm, Sweden has recorded one assist in eight games with Washington this season and made his NHL debut on Nov. 8, 2021, against the Buffalo Sabres.The Capitals selected Jonsson-Fjallby with their fifth-round pick, 147th overall, in the 2016 NHL Draft.

