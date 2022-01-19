Anaheim Ducks Announce Roster Moves
January 19, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Diego Gulls News Release
SAN DIEGO - The Anaheim Ducks announced today that the National Hockey League (NHL) club has made the following roster moves:
Recalled defenseman Brogan Rafferty from the San Diego Gulls, Anaheim's primary development affiliate in the American Hockey League (AHL).
Assigned center Danny O'Regan from San Diego to the Taxi Squad.
Placed defenseman Cam Fowler on the COVID-19/non-roster list.
Check out the San Diego Gulls Statistics
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from January 19, 2022
- Phantoms Edge Penguins in Low-Scoring, Grind-It-Out Game - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Wolf Pack Knock off Marlies 5-2 for Second Straight Victory - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Comets Drop Contest to Rocket, 4-3 - Utica Comets
- Crunch Rally Past Amerks, 3-2, in Overtime - Syracuse Crunch
- Anaheim Ducks Announce Roster Moves - San Diego Gulls
- Coachella Valley Firebirds to Debut Inaugural Season Jersey on January 24 - Coachella Valley Firebirds
- 5 Things: Heat vs. Gulls - Stockton Heat
- Penguins Sign Goalie Tristan Côté-Cazenave to PTO - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- By the Numbers - Henderson Silver Knights
- North Carolina Native Billy Christopoulos Gets Opportunity to Represent his Home State - Charlotte Checkers
- Monsters Announce Pair of Roster Moves - Cleveland Monsters
- Heat, Gulls Face off Wednesday at Stockton Arena - Stockton Heat
- Jonsson-Fjallby Recalled, Assigned to Taxi Squad - Hershey Bears
- Wolf Pack Look to String Back-To-Back Wins Together with Marlies in Town - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Checkers Sign Raleigh Native Billy Christopoulos - Charlotte Checkers
- Marlies Road Trip Continues in Hartford - Toronto Marlies
- Wolf Pack's Fritz Suspended for One Game - AHL
- The Bridgeport Report: Week 14 - Bridgeport Islanders
- Game #29: Tucson at Bakersfield - Tucson Roadrunners
- Gulls Withstand Barracuda Charge, 4-2 - San Diego Gulls
- Barracuda Put 40 Shots on Net But Fall to Gulls 4-2 - San Jose Barracuda
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.