Anaheim Ducks Announce Roster Moves

January 19, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Diego Gulls News Release







SAN DIEGO - The Anaheim Ducks announced today that the National Hockey League (NHL) club has made the following roster moves:

Recalled defenseman Brogan Rafferty from the San Diego Gulls, Anaheim's primary development affiliate in the American Hockey League (AHL).

Assigned center Danny O'Regan from San Diego to the Taxi Squad.

Placed defenseman Cam Fowler on the COVID-19/non-roster list.

