Comets Drop Contest to Rocket, 4-3

Utica, NY - The Comets won both games against the Laval Rocket this season but the Rocket would finally get their first win against Utica with a 4-3 win on the strength of three power-play goals.

The home team struck first in the opening period on the man-advantage when Jesse Ylonen scored on a wrist shot through traffic that beat Comets Nico Dawes at 4:29. The Comets would receive a power-play opportunity during the first but were unable to tie the game. Despite outshooting Laval in the first with eight shots to six, the Comets trailed after twenty minutes, 1-0.

During the middle frame, Utica tied the contest on a two-on-one break. As Aarne Talvitie carried the puck into the Rocket zone, he dished to Alex Holtz who fired a shot low on the glove side against Laval goalie Kevin Poulin. The shot tied the game at 1-1 at 6:05. The Rocket struck back however, and it was another power-play goal by Ylonen taking a shot after a cross ice pass by Jean Sebastien Dea. The puck found its way past Daws and 8:57. Laval made it a 3-1 game as a seeing-eye point shot by Louie Belpedio went through traffic, off the crossbar and into the net blocker side of Daws at 10:55. The Comets weren't done yet though and an individual effort by Nate Scharr who drove the goal moving down the left boards and placing the puck over the left pad and under the glove of Poulin and into the cage at 18:50. The Comets left the second period down 3-2.

In the final period of regulation, Utica tied the contest, and it was defenseman Michael Vukojevic took a lovely pass by Nolan Foote who saw Vukojevic streaking down the slot. The shot by the Comets defenseman at 5:30 tied the game at 3-3. But, it was the Laval power-play struck for the third time in the game and it was Peter Abbandonato that was the recipient of a good bounce and his shot from 15 feet away got through traffic and into the net at 15:40 putting his team up 4-3. This would end up as game winner for the Rocket.

The Comets will be back in action Friday night on the road against the Syracuse Crunch with a 7:00 PM puck drop before heading home to battle to Syracuse once again on Saturday night. Tickets are still available. For more information, visit uticacomets.com/tickets for more information.

