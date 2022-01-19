5 Things: Heat vs. Gulls

STOCKTON HEAT (22-6-2-1) vs SAN DIEGO GULLS (12-13-2-0)

6:30 p.m. PST | Broadcast: AHLTV, Fox Sports 1280, Spreaker

Leading Scorers

Heat:

Goals - Matthew Phillips (13)

Points - Jakob Pelletier (31)

Gulls:

Goals - Brayden Tracey (9)

Points - Brayden Tracey (23)

Special Teams

Heat:

PP - 25-for-124, 20.2% (10th)/PK - 112-for-126, 88.9% (1st)

Gulls:

PP - 19-for-108, 17.6% (21st)/PK - 91-for-112, 82.9% (19th)

1. HEAT INDEX

It took a team effort for the Stockton Heat to start off the five-game home stand on a strong foot on Saturday, missing eight regulars from the lineup in a divisional tilt against the Tucson Roadrunners. Matthew Phillips and Glenn Gawdin each notched multi-point games, Phillips with a goal and an assist and Gawdin with two goals, including an empty-netter, and 10 of 13 skaters who have appeared in at least 10 games this season with the Heat registered a point in the win while Adam Werner was strong on the back end with 29 stops on 30 shots faced.

2. THIS, THAT, THE OTHER

THIS... Werner figures to get his second consecutive start in Wednesday's game, which would be his second back-to-back nods on the year. His 29 saves against Tucson represented a season high, and he's now won two of three after dropping three straight. The netminder is 1-1-0-0 on the year against the Gulls with 3.13 GAA. THAT... While the Heat flexed their scoring depth in the last contest, the players at the top of the lineup have the Heat in short company in the AHL. Stockton is one of only three AHL teams with multiple 30-point scorers, joined by Chicago and Rochester. Glenn Gawdin is two points shy of joining Jakob Pelletier and Matthew Phillips among 30-point scorers, and the Wolves are currently the only team in the league with three to have 30-plus. THE OTHER... A promising sign for the Heat is scoring on the power play, the club 16-1-1-0 when lighting the lamp on the man-advantage this season. The Heat are better on the power play on home ice, coming in at 22-percent at Stockton Arena, while San Diego is tied for 25th in the league on the PK at 75.9-percent. Stockton went 1-for-6 in both games against the Gulls on home ice.

3. PLAYERS TO WATCH

Heat - Matthew Phillips

The winger is on a five-game heater with four goals and four assists in that span, and he's clicked for three points in two games against the Gulls on the season. The Heat are 8-2-0-1 on the year when Phillips lights the lamp and are 6-0-0-1 when he tallies two or more points.

Gulls - Bryce Kindopp

Kindopp has 14 points in 27 games this season but four in four games against Stockton with a goal and three helpers versus the Heat. He has four points and two goals in the last five games and lit the lamp in last night's clash with San Jose.

4. MILESTONES WITHIN REACH

Kevin Gravel is one goal shy of 20 in his AHL career.

Matthew Phillips is one goal shy of 50 in his AHL career.

5. QUOTABLE

"A lot of guys stepped up. Guys who have had big roles before stepped up and played really well. The guys coming into the lineup and into bigger roles did great too, and (Adam Werner) played great and stopped everything he saw. It was unfortunate we couldn't get the shutout for him, but it was nice to see everyone step up and get a big win against Tucson." - Byron Froese on Stockton's Saturday win

