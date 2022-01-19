Barracuda Put 40 Shots on Net But Fall to Gulls 4-2

January 19, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Jose Barracuda News Release







San Jose, CA -The San Jose Barracuda (13-18-1-0) put a season-high 40 shots on net but ultimately fell 4-2 to the San Diego Gulls (12-12-2-0) on Tuesday night at the SAP Center.

- Jake McGrew (5) notched his fifth point (2+3=5) in his last five games with a goal in the first period.

- Zachary Gallant collected his fourth point (1+3=4) in his last five games with an assist.

- Joachim Blichfeld sniped his 12th goal of the season on a 5-on-3 power-play. He now ranks second on the team with five power-play goals.

- The Barracuda put a season-high 40 shots on net, but goaltender Francis Marrote (2-1-1) stopped 38 of them en-route to the win.

- San Jose went 1-for-6 on the power-play with the lone goal being 5-on-3. The penalty-kill fared better, shutting down all three of San Diego's man advantages and have gone 10-for-10 in their last three games.

The Barracuda are back at home on Sun., Jan. 23 against the Bakersfield Condors at 5 p.m. for Pucks and Paws Day. For tickets and more information visit sjbarracuda.com.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from January 19, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.