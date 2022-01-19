Checkers Sign Raleigh Native Billy Christopoulos

The Charlotte Checkers today announced that they have signed goaltender Billy Christopoulos to a professional tryout contract. Additionally, the team has released goaltender Devan Dubnyk from his professional tryout contract.

Christopoulos, a native of Raleigh who played youth hockey with the Jr. Hurricanes organization, owns a 13-2-2 record, 2.45 goals-against average and .922 save percentage in 17 games for the ECHL's Toledo Walleye this season. He currently ranks second in the ECHL in wins and earned the league's most recent Goaltender of the Month honors after going 5-0-2 with a 1.79 GAA and .946 SV% in December.

Now in his third professional season, the 27-year-old Christopoulos owns a 48-10-6 record, 2.33 GAA and .925 SV% in 65 career ECHL games with South Carolina, Toledo and Indy. During the 2019-20 season with South Carolina and Toledo, he earned ECHL All-Rookie Team honors and posted a league-best .932 SV%. The 6-foot-2, 194-pound netminder also played five AHL games with Rochester last season.

Prior to turning pro, Christopoulos played four collegiate seasons at the Air Force Academy, where he went 42-35-11 with a 2.29 GAA and .913 save percentage and won back-to-back AHA Goaltender of the Year honors in in 2017-18 and 2018-19. He remains on active Air Force duty while pursuing his hockey career.

Dubnyk, an NHL veteran who first joined the Checkers on Dec. 7, posted a 2-2-0 record, 3.55 GAA and .869 save percentage in four games played.

