Cholowski Reassigned to Detroit's Taxi Squad

March 19, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Grand Rapids Griffins News Release









Grand Rapids Griffins defenseman Dennis Cholowski

Grand Rapids Griffins defenseman Dennis Cholowski

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Detroit Red Wings on Friday reassigned defenseman Dennis Cholowski to their taxi squad from the Grand Rapids Griffins.

Cholowski, 23, began the season on Detroit's taxi squad before being assigned to the Griffins, where he has contributed eight points (3-5-8) in 11 games. He posted a four-game point streak from Feb. 18-28 and is currently tied for ninth among AHL defensemen in scoring.

Over three seasons as a pro, Cholowski has totaled 67 games as a Griffin (6-27-33) and 88 more as a Red Wing (9-15-24). Last season, the 20th overall pick in the 2016 NHL Entry Draft contributed eight points (2-6-8) in 36 games with the parent club and another 13 (3-10-13) in 30 contests with Grand Rapids.

With the postponement of tonight's scheduled home game due to league COVID-19 protocols affecting the Chicago Wolves, the Griffins will return to action on Saturday when they visit the Cleveland Monsters at 7 p.m. Fans can watch the game via a subscription to AHLTV or tune in to Newsradio WOOD 106.9 FM/1300 AM.

Images from this story

