Comets Postpone Saturday Game in Syracuse
March 19, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Utica Comets News Release
Utica, NY - The American Hockey League announced today that the Utica Comets road game scheduled for Saturday, March 20th against the Syracuse Crunch is postponed due to COVID-19 protocols. A make-up date has not yet been determined.
