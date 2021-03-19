Islanders Agree to Terms with Golyshev

EAST MEADOW, N.Y. - The New York Islanders announced today that Anatolii Golyshev has agreed to terms on a one-year, two-way deal for the 2020-21 season.

Golyshev, 26, scored 27 points (12 goals, 15 assists) in 53 games with Avtomobilist Yekaterinburg of the Kontinental Hockey League (KHL) earlier this season. He ranked fifth on team in scoring and was tied for third in goals.

A native of Perm, Russia, Golyshev had 208 points (103 goals, 105 assists) in 366 career games with Avtomobilist Yekaterinburg over parts of eight seasons in the KHL. He scored a career-high 25 goals and 44 points in 2015-16, leading the team in both categories and finishing third on the club in assists (19). Golyshev is a two-time KHL All-Star (2015-16, 2016-17) and was also named KHL Forward of the Month twice.

On the international stage, the 5-foot-8, 187-pround forward helped Russia win a silver medal at the 2015 Under-20 World Junior Championships in Toronto.

He was selected by the Islanders in the fourth round (#95 overall) of the 2016 NHL Draft.

