Game Day Build-Up: Senators vs Marlies March 19th

March 19, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Belleville Senators News Release







The Set-Up:

The Belleville Senators are back at the Canadian Tire Centre in Ottawa as they take on the Toronto Marlies back to back tonight and tomorrow.

This is the first meeting between the two teams this season.

The Sens are 2-8-0-0 heading into tonight's game.

Roster Notes:

The Sens will have Kevin Mandolese in goal for the second time this season, backed up by Cedric Andree.

Angus Crookshank, Zach Magwood, Logan Brown, Jack Kopacka, Robert Calisti, Oliver Leblanc, Colby Williams, Merrick Rippon and Jonathan Aspirot are out for Belleville.

Previous History:

The Belleville Senators have an overall 6-10-0-1 home and 10-4-2-1 away record against the Toronto Marlies, and were 5-4-1-0 against them during the 2019-20 season. The Sens have played 10 games so far this season collecting 4 points, with the Marlies playing 14 games and accumulating 15 points.

Who to Watch:

Kevin Mandolese made his American Hockey League debut on February 14th against Laval Rocket after 4 seasons with the Cape Breton Screaming Eagles of the QMJHL. The Blainville Quebec native was a round 6 #157th overall pick by the Ottawa Senators in the 2018 NHL Entry Draft.

Matthew Peca skated in 14 NHL contests in 2019-20 (including nine with the Senators following the trade) and registered two points (two assists). He also appeared in 34 games with the Canadiens' AHL affiliate, the Laval Rocket, over which he tallied 13 points (four goals, nine assists) and 12 penalty minutes. So far this season, Peca has played 5 games for Ottawa before being reassigned to Belleville yesterday.

Where to Watch:

Tonight's game starts at 7pm can be seen LIVE on Belleville Senators AHLTV brought to you by CAA, as well as on TSN1200 and CJBQ.

Don't forget to download the Belleville Senators app before game time, and follow the Sens social media for updates.

Merchandise Promotion:

We have never done a promo code for jerseys before, and it won't be lasting long! Today and tomorrow take 15% off any Belleville Sens jersey and get suited up to cheer on your team from home! Code: GAMEDAYJERSEY

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from March 19, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.