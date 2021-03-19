Michael Vukojevic Signs Entry-Level Contract

March 19, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Binghamton Devils News Release









Binghamton Devils defenseman Michael Vukojevic

(Binghamton Devils) Binghamton Devils defenseman Michael Vukojevic(Binghamton Devils)

NEWARK - The New Jersey Devils today announced that the club signed defenseman Michael Vukojevic to a three-year, entry-level contract starting with the 2021-2022 season. The announcement was made by Devils' Executive Vice President/General Manager Tom Fitzgerald.

Vukojevic, New Jersey's fifth selection, 82nd overall, in the 2019 NHL Draft, started this season with a four-game point streak (1g, 4a) for Binghamton.

The 19-year-old defenseman served as the assistant captain last season for the Ontario Hockey League's Kitchener Rangers and put up five goals and 25 assists for 30 points in 63 games. Overall, the left-shooting defenseman played in 155 OHL games with Kitchener and recorded nine goals and 55 assists for 64 points.

In 2018, Vukojevic recorded two assists in seven games and helped Canada capture a gold medal at the Hlinka Memorial alongside current teammate Graeme Clarke.

The Devils return to the ice tonight against the Hershey Bears at 7:00 p.m. inside RWJBarnabas Health Hockey House.

Stay current with the latest team news by visiting www.binghamtondevils.com or downloading the team's Mobile App for Apple and Android devices. Tune in to every game this season LIVE on Fox Sports 1430 Binghamton and AHLTV. Follow the Devils all year long on Facebook (/bingdevils), Twitter (@BingDevils), and Instagram (@bingdevils).

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from March 19, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.