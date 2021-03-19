Boqvist, Zetterlund Shine in 6-5 Comeback Win

March 19, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Binghamton Devils News Release









Fabian Zetterlund along the Binghamton Devils bench

(Binghamton Devils) Fabian Zetterlund along the Binghamton Devils bench(Binghamton Devils)

NEWARK - Trailing 4-1, the Binghamton Devils scored five unanswered goals and held on for a 6-5 victory over the visiting Hershey Bears inside RWJBarnabas Health Hockey House on Friday night.

Graeme Clarke got things going for the Devils on the power play in the first period. Connor Carrick set up Clarke in the right circle and he fired a shot over the shoulder of goaltender Pheonix Copley for the 1-0 lead. The goal was Clarke's third of the year and he extended his point streak to four games. Assists were credited to Carrick and Nate Schnarr just 4:39 into the game.

Hershey responded after a defensive zone turnover by the Devils in front of the net. Matt Moulson collected the loose puck and beat Gilles Senn over his shoulder from the hash marks to tie the game. The goal was Moulson's third of the year with assists from Shane Gersich and Will Graber and the game remained tied after one period.

Hershey scored three goals in a row in the second period to take a 4-1 lead. Paul LaDue cashed in on a power-play goal just 2:33 into the frame to give the Bears a 2-1 lead. Assists were credited to Martin Fehervary and Kody Clark.

Garrett Pilon got in on the scoring as he tipped in a shot that came off the stick of Graber to give the Bears a 3-1 lead. Pilon's goal was his third of the year with assists from Graber and Mike Sgarbossa at the 12:35 mark of the second.

The Bears took a three-goal lead as Joe Snively took a loose puck behind the net and wrapped it around the left leg pad of Senn at 15:29 to give Hershey a 4-1 lead. The goal was Snively's third of the year and assists were given Sgarbossa and Pilon.

After that goal, head coach Mark Dennehy called timeout. After the timeout, Fabian Zetterlund set up Jesper Boqvist with a great pass and the Devils pulled within two goals at 15:54 of the second period. The goal was Boqvist's first of the year and assists were credited to Zetterlund and Nolan Foote and the Devils trailed 4-2.

Schnarr helped set up Zetterlund for a power-play goal to get the Devils within one of the Bears. Zetterlund buried a pass in the left circle for his second of the season and Binghamton trailed 4-3 at 17:48 of the second period.

Just over 60 seconds later, Boqvist scored his second of the game to tie the contest at four. After the original save by Copley, Boqvist located the rebound and fired it in with 55 seconds left in the second to even the score 4-4 after two periods. Michael Vukojevic and Zetterlund collected the helpers.

In the third period, Boqvist took a loose puck after a Bears turnover and fed Zetterlund who scored his second of the night and third of the season to give the Devils a 5-4 lead. Zetterlund's go-ahead goal came just 3:28 into the third with the lone assist to Boqvist.

Ben Street put the Devils up by two after a great pass from Danick Martel on the left side of the ice while on the power play. The goal came at 10:46 of the third and Binghamton took a 6-4 lead with assists going to Martel and Marian Studenic.

Hershey answered back as Kody Clark pulled the Bears back within one goal at 4:55 left in the third period. Binghamton held on for the 6-5 win and ended an eight-game losing streak. Senn stopped 33 for the win while Copley stopped 16 in the loss.

The Devils return to the ice on Sunday, March 21, against the Hershey Bears at 4:00 p.m. inside GIANT Center.

Stay current with the latest team news by visiting www.binghamtondevils.com or downloading the team's Mobile App for Apple and Android devices. Tune in to every game this season LIVE on Fox Sports 1430 Binghamton and AHLTV. Follow the Devils all year long on Facebook (/bingdevils), Twitter (@BingDevils), and Instagram (@bingdevils).

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from March 19, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.