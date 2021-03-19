Gulls Sign Sampair to PTO, Release Gates

March 19, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Diego Gulls News Release







SAN DIEGO - The San Diego Gulls announced today that the American Hockey League (AHL) club signed center Charlie Sampair to a professional tryout (PTO). In addition, the Gulls released left wing Brent Gates Jr. from his PTO.

Sampair, 27 (10/31/93), collected 7-5=12 points, six penalty minutes (PIM) and a +5 rating in 28 games with the Tulsa Oilers of the ECHL this season, ranking second on the club in goals and tied for fourth in scoring. A native of St. Paul, Minn., Sampair totaled 81-78=159 points, 112 PIM and a +24 rating in 257 career ECHL games with Tulsa (2017-21) and the Alaska Aces (2016-17).

The 6-1, 200-pound forward recorded 3-3=6 points, two PIM and a +2 rating in 15 AHL career games with the San Antonio Rampage (2017-19).

Gates, 23 (8/12/97), recorded 5-3=8 points with a +4 rating and four PIM in 28 career AHL games with San Diego. The 6-2, 196-pound forward picked up 6-6=12 points with 12 PIM in 20 games with the Tulsa Oilers of the ECHL this season. A native of Grand Rapids, Mich., Gates Jr. scored 16-16=32 points with a +2 rating and 26 PIM in 45 ECHL games with the Oilers.

Selected by the Anaheim Ducks in the third round (80th overall) of the 2015 NHL Draft, Gates Jr. scored 42-43... points with a +14 rating and 61 PIM in 148 games over four seasons at Minnesota (2015-19).

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from March 19, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.