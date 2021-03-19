Game Preview: Bears at Devils, 7 p.m.

(Newark, NJ) - The Hershey Bears continue the 2020-21 season, presented by Penn State Health, on the road this evening versus the Binghamton Devils. The puck drops at 7 p.m. at the RWJ Barnabas Health Hockey House in Newark, New Jersey.

Hershey Bears (7-3-2-0) at Binghamton Devils (2-5-2-1)

March 19, 2021 | 7 PM | Game #13 | RWJ Barnabas Health Hockey House

Referees: Jordan Deckard (#14), Conor O'Donnell (#41)

Linesmen: Patrick Dapuzzo (#57),

Michael Magee (#41)

Broadcast Information (Radio pre-game 6:30 p.m.)

RADIO: WFVY-100.1 FM, Fox Sports 1460-AM

Voice of the Bears Zack Fisch on the call

LISTEN LIVE: Fox Sports AM-1460 Stream

WATCH LIVE: AHLTV

LAST TIME OUT:

The Hershey Bears were in action last Sunday, dropping a 4-1 decision to the Lehigh Valley Phantoms at GIANT Center. Hershey's Damien Riat scored the Bears lone goal of the game, snapping a wrist shot past Phantoms netminder Zane McIntyre to make it 1-0 just 1:36 into the contest. However Lehigh Valley scored four straight goals, including three in the first period, en route to the victory. The Devils were last in action on Mar. 10, playing just a period before their game with Lehigh Valley was suspended due to COVID protocol issues. Graeme Clarke had Binghamton's goal in the contest that was postponed at 1-1.

CLARK AND CLARKE:

Hershey's roster features Kody Clark while Binghamton's boasts Graeme Clarke. The two forwards with a similar last name have several items in common. The pair were teammates with the Ottawa 67's of the Ontario Hockey League for two seasons from 2017-19. Both players were 3rd round draft selections with Clark taken 47th overall by Washington in 2018 and Clarke selected 80th overall in 2019 by New Jersey. Both players shoot right handed and both are listed as right wingers. Clark has five points (4g, 1a) in 12 games for Hershey while Clarke has three points (2g, 1a) in seven games for Binghamton.

DEVIL IN THE DETAILS:

So far this season, the Bears are a perfect 4-0-0-0 versus the Devils. Garrett Pilon (2g, 3a), Brett Leason (4g, 0a), and Kody Clark (3g, 0a) lead the way offensively versus the Devils this season. A total of 19 different Bears have recorded a point versus Binghamton this year while three different goaltenders have defeated the Devils. The last time these two clubs met was on Mar. 7 at GIANT Center. Despite a late tying goal from the Devils to force extra hockey, Martin Fehervary provided the overtime winner 3:20 into the extra session to give the Bears a 4-3 win.

DEVILS ON THE DOWNSWING:

The Devils enter today's game having lost eight straight games, going 0-5-2-1 in that span. Binghamton's last victory came over a month ago on Feb. 10 in a 2-1 overtime decision versus Lehigh Valley. Binghamton has been outscored 35-19 in this skid, and three of Binghamton's losses in the eight-game losing streak have been versus Hershey.

NEW NETMINDERS:

The Bears added a pair of new goaltenders to the roster this week. On Wednesday, goalie Hunter Shepard was recalled to Hershey from South Carolina. The two-time NCAA champion at Minnesota-Duluth recorded a 3-4-1 record in nine games with the Stingrays this season, posting a 2.76 goals-against average and a .912 save percentage. He was named the ECHL Goaltender of the Month in December. On Thursday, Hershey signed Billy Christopoulos to a professional tryout. Christopoulos, a member of the ECHL's All-Rookie Team last season, has played in 11 games this season with the ECHL's Indy Fuel, collecting a 6-4-0 record with one shutout. His 2.13 goals-against average is 2nd in the ECHL.

BEARS BITES:

Binghamton's roster features former Hershey blue liner Connor Carrick. The 2012 draft pick of Washington played parts of three seasons with the Bears, collecting 72 points (18g, 54a) in 133 games with the Chocolate and White from 2013-16...Hershey defender Cameron Schilling has four assists over his past six games...Defender Paul LaDue is set to play his 199th professional game this evening...Hershey defender Reece Willcox plays his last game as a 26-year-old tonight. His 27th birthday is Saturday...Hershey is hoping tonight's game can provide a breakout evening for the power play, which sits last in the AHL at 10%. Binghamton's penalty kill has struggled this season and ranks 25th in the AHL at 75%.

