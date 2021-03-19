Bears Can't Stop Devils Comeback in 6-5 Loss

(Newark, NJ) - The Hershey Bears held a 4-1 lead in the second period, but the Binghamton Devils battled back to earn a 6-5 win on Friday night at the RWJBarnabas Health Hockey House. With the victory, the Devils snapped an eight-game losing streak and dropped Hershey's record to 7-4-2-0.

After the two teams traded goals in the opening frame, a wild second period saw the game totally change directions. Hershey grabbed a 4-1 lead in the middle frame before seeing the Devils respond with three goals of their own to tie the game.

Paul LaDue gave Hershey a 2-1 lead with a much-needed power play goal at 2:33 of the middle frame. The goal was his first as a Bear and came on a wrist shot from the top of the right circle.

The Bears scored twice to take a 4-1 lead, with Garrett Pilon tallying first at 12:35, deflecting a Will Graber point shot past Senn for his 3rd goal of the season. Less than three minutes later, Joe Snivley added his 3rd goal of the season, striking on a wrap around after his first attempt hit the outside of the net.

After Snively's goal at 15:29, the Devils took a timeout and rallied quickly. Jesper Boqvist scored less than 30 seconds later at 15:54 to make it 4-2. At 17:48, Binghamton's Fabian Zetterlund scored his first of two goals, capitalizing on the power play from the left circle.

Boqvist scored again before the period ended, tallying on a rebound off Hershey goaltender Pheonix Copley's pad to make it 4-4 heading into the third period.

In the third period, Zetterlund and Boqvist connected again off a Hershey turnover to give the Devils the lead. After Damien Riat lost the puck behind the net, Boqvist fed Zetterlund in the slot, and he beat Copley from in tight to make it 5-4 Binghamton at 3:28.

Devil captain Ben Street would add to the lead on the power play at 10:46, scoring his 200th professional goal, which turned out to be the game-winner. Kody Clark answered with a power play goal for Hershey at 15:05, but Binghamton held on for the 6-5 win.

Hershey outshot the Devils 38-22 in the loss. The Bears were 2-for-7 on the power play while Binghamton was 3-for-8. The win was Binghamton's first in five games versus Hershey this season.

The two teams rematch on Sunday at GIANT Center at 4 p.m.

