Henderson Silver Knights Welcome Fans to Orleans Arena for the First Time in Franchise History

March 19, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Henderson Silver Knights News Release







HENDERSON - The Henderson Silver Knights and Orleans Arena are incredibly excited to welcome fans to Silver Knights games for the first time ever. For the protection of our fans, team, staff and per state and local guidelines, Orleans Arena is implementing the following protocols for your visit. If you would like to view more specifics about enhanced protocols at Orleans Arena, click here.

PRIOR TO ARRIVAL

All tickets will be digital and must be purchased in advance. No in person ticket sales are allowed.

Have your digital tickets ready to scan by saving to your Apple Wallet or Gpay; full instructions on how to prepare your ticket(s) for arrival can be found.

Only allow people that you know and trust into your pod.

Pay attention to your arrival time on your tickets. Staggered entry times have been implemented to limit crowds at the gate.

Make note of your designated gate and enter the arena through that entrance.

There is a clear bag policy in effect. Only clear bags no larger than 12"x12"x4" or a small clutch no larger than 4.5"x6.5" will be allowed into the venue. More info on what is and is not allowed can be found on www.orleansarena.com.

UPON ARRIVAL

Please arrive at your designated gate at the designated time.

Please remain 6 feet apart from others that are not in your traveling party.

Fans must wear face masks at all times while on the property.

Ensure your tickets are ready and open on your device upon arrival.

As you approach the security screening area, remove all items from your pockets and hold them in your hands above your head. This will ensure a quick contactless screening process.

Please follow the pathways designated for your seating sections and remain in those areas.

DURING THE GAME

Face masks must be worn at all times while in your seat when not actively eating or drinking. Although we wish to avoid this, failure to comply with the mask mandate can result in you and your party being asked to leave. No refunds will be issued.

You must remain in your assigned seat for the duration of the event, other than to use the restrooms or concession stands designated for your section. Please remain at least 6' from those not in your party.

Food and beverage options will be available for purchase on the concourse. Credit or debit cards will be used exclusively. NO CASH will be accepted.

After purchasing food or drink on the concourse, you must return to your seat to enjoy your meal. Eating and/or loitering in the main concourse will not be permitted.

EXITING ORLEANS ARENA

We are determined to clear the arena in a safe and orderly manner. Please remain in your seats until directed to leave and continue to observe 6' of social distancing and mask wearing while exiting building.

