Amerks Hosting Holiday Food Drive in Partnership with T-Mobile, Supported by Wegmans, on March 27

(Rochester, NY) - The Rochester Americans and T-Mobile are hosting a contactless Holiday Food Drive, supported by Wegmans, on Saturday, March 27 to benefit the Veterans Outreach Center. The event will take place from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the T-Mobile location in Webster, located at 927 Holt Road.

Donors are encouraged to bring one ham and one additional non-perishable food item. Amerks Alumni members and other local hockey celebrities will be on hand to collect the donated items.

Wegmans will give $3 to Veterans Outreach Center for every pound of food donated during the event, up to $5,000. All proceeds raised will benefit veteran and military families in the Greater Rochester Area.

All donors will receive a pair of Amerks digital ticket vouchers for future games, compliments of T-Mobile, and anyone that donates will be automatically entered to win various Amerks and T-Mobile based prizes. Additionally, Wegmans is graciously donating a $500 gift card to the grand prize winner.

The Holiday Food Drive is part of the ongoing "Fueling the Frontlines 2.0 presented by T-Mobile", a community-wide program aimed at distributing meals and other supplies to various first responder agencies, hospitals and healthcare organizations on the front lines against the COVID-19 pandemic. The initiative is currently underway and will continue through the end of June as members of the Amerks front office and Amerks Alumni Association will be joined by other local hockey celebrities to deliver food throughout the Rochester-area.

For more information on the "Fueling the Frontlines 2.0" program presented by T-Mobile, please visit www.amerks.com.

