American Hockey League Announces Suspension
March 19, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) News Release
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... The American Hockey League today announced that Colorado Eagles defenseman Keaton Middleton has been suspended for one (1) game as a consequence of a cross-checking incident in a game at Texas on Mar. 16.
Middleton will miss Colorado's game Wednesday (Mar. 24) at Henderson.
