American Hockey League Announces Suspension

March 19, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) News Release







SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... The American Hockey League today announced that Colorado Eagles defenseman Keaton Middleton has been suspended for one (1) game as a consequence of a cross-checking incident in a game at Texas on Mar. 16.

Middleton will miss Colorado's game Wednesday (Mar. 24) at Henderson.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from March 19, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.