Florida Panthers Reassign Forward Grigori Denisenko to Syracuse Crunch
March 19, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Syracuse Crunch News Release
SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Florida Panthers have reassigned forward Grigori Denisenko from the taxi squad to the Syracuse Crunch, General Manager Bill Zito announced today.
Denisenko, 20, appeared in two games with Florida this season, making his National Hockey League debut on March 6 against the Nashville Predators. The 5-foot-11, 186-pound native of Novosibirsk, Russia has also appeared in four games with Syracuse this season, recording three points (2g, 1a).
Denisenko was originally selected by Florida in the first round (15th overall) of the 2018 NHL Draft.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from March 19, 2021
- Florida Panthers Reassign Forward Grigori Denisenko to Syracuse Crunch - Syracuse Crunch
- Amerks Hosting Holiday Food Drive in Partnership with T-Mobile, Supported by Wegmans, on March 27 - Rochester Americans
- Islanders Agree to Terms with Golyshev - Bridgeport Sound Tigers
- Michael Vukojevic Signs Entry-Level Contract - Binghamton Devils
- Game Day Build-Up: Senators vs Marlies March 19th - Belleville Senators
- Cholowski Reassigned to Detroit's Taxi Squad - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Sabres Ink Houser to One-Year Deal - Rochester Americans
- American Hockey League Announces Suspension - AHL
- Syracuse Crunch, Utica Comets Game Postponed - Syracuse Crunch
- Comets Postpone Saturday Game in Syracuse - Utica Comets
- American Hockey League Announces Schedule Change - AHL
- Game Preview: Bears at Devils, 7 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- Monsters Join University Hospitals to Salute Frontline Heroes on Saturday - Cleveland Monsters
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Syracuse Crunch Stories
- Florida Panthers Reassign Forward Grigori Denisenko to Syracuse Crunch
- Syracuse Crunch, Utica Comets Game Postponed
- Syracuse Crunch Add Game against Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Syracuse Crunch, Rochester Americans Game Rescheduled for March 26
- Syracuse Crunch, Rochester Americans Game Postponed