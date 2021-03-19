Florida Panthers Reassign Forward Grigori Denisenko to Syracuse Crunch

SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Florida Panthers have reassigned forward Grigori Denisenko from the taxi squad to the Syracuse Crunch, General Manager Bill Zito announced today.

Denisenko, 20, appeared in two games with Florida this season, making his National Hockey League debut on March 6 against the Nashville Predators. The 5-foot-11, 186-pound native of Novosibirsk, Russia has also appeared in four games with Syracuse this season, recording three points (2g, 1a).

Denisenko was originally selected by Florida in the first round (15th overall) of the 2018 NHL Draft.

