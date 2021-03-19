Monsters Join University Hospitals to Salute Frontline Heroes on Saturday

CLEVELAND - The Cleveland Monsters are proud to announce Salute to Frontline Heroes Night presented by University Hospitals will take place on Saturday, March 20, when the Monsters face the Grand Rapids Griffins at 7:00 p.m. Saturday's game will recognize and celebrate all the work local Frontline Workers have done throughout the COVID-19 pandemic and include special involvement from the University Hospitals family, including many caregivers in attendance.

"University Hospitals is proud to serve as the Medical Provider for the Cleveland Monsters. Our Sports Medicine team is committed to providing world class care to the players, their families and hockey staff of the Monsters," said James Voos, MD, Chairman, Department of Orthopedic Surgery, Jack & Mary Herrick Distinguished Chair, Orthopedics and Sports Medicine. "It means a great deal to the UH family to be recognized and appreciated for the sacrifice and challenges our caregivers endured this past year, and continue to experience every single day. Thank you!"

UH frontline workers will be uniquely involved throughout the night by dropping a ceremonial puck and a special Monsters "honorary starting lineup" presentation prior to the game. Additionally, MT-BC Forrest Paquin, a Board Certified Music Therapist at University Hospitals, will perform the National Anthem virtually. There will also be a moment of in-game recognition for all frontline workers in the arena as well as several videos conveying gratitude and acknowledgment for all the work they have done.

Fans will be able to recognize the frontline workers in their own lives through a special "Thank You" sign that will be available to print through the Monsters social channels. Additionally through nominations gathered from the fans, the Paying Back Our Frontline Heroes Sweepstakes allowed two local caregivers a night off to enjoy Saturday's game in a suite with a new Monsters jersey and 'staycation' at the Residence Inn.

"The Monsters are honored to be able to take a night to highlight all the work medical professionals have done across the country and in Northeast Ohio since the start of the pandemic," said Monsters President Mike Ostrowski. "We appreciate everything frontline workers have been doing, especially our close partners at University Hospitals. Our special partnership with UH not only has allowed us to learn more about all the hard work these caregivers are facing, but also make it extra special to recognize them."

The Monsters Team Shop will offer a special Item of the Game featuring a $40 Bold Lineup Hoodie as well as $5 Monsters Wristbands with a portion of both proceeds benefitting the University Hospitals COVID-19 Caregivers Support Fund. The Team Shop will also offer $15 three packs of specialty Monsters Face Coverings. Monsters jerseys and memorabilia will be available on the Monsters App presented by University Hospitals, with proceeds also benefitting the University Hospitals COVID-19 Caregivers Support Fund.

University Hospitals has been a key strategic partner with the Cleveland Monsters for over a decade, beginning with the partnership with Parma Community General Hospital in the 2010-11 season and then transitioning to the University Hospitals family in January 2014. The dynamic partnership has evolved extensively over the years and will continue to grow in the future. The University Hospitals Sports Medicine team, led by Dr. Voos, a renowned orthopedic surgeon at University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center, provides exceptional personalized, comprehensive medical care for Monsters players and team personnel. The medical and wellness services University Hospitals Sports Medicine and their staff provide for the team includes Orthopedic Physician Services, Primary Care Team Physician, Assistant Athletic Trainer and X-Ray Technician Services. By deepening this relationship through special events like Salute To Heroes Night, University Hospitals continues to be firmly planted as the premiere hospital system of the Cleveland Monsters.

