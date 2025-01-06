Chibrikov Lifts Moose Late

January 6, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Manitoba Moose News Release







The Manitoba Moose (8-19-1-1) bounced back with a 3-2 win over the Calgary Wranglers (23-10-1-0) on Sunday. The Moose were coming off a 5-4 overtime loss against the Wranglers two days prior.

Parker Ford opened the scoring for Manitoba with a shorthanded goal four minutes into the first frame. Thomas Milic was able to hold the Wranglers scoreless through the first, making five saves in the Manitoba net. Devin Cooley made four stops on five shots in the Calgary crease.

Lucas Ciona tied things up at 1-1 for the Wranglers, two minutes into the middle frame. Kevin Conley re-established the Manitoba lead ten minutes later, sneaking one past Cooley to make things 2-1 for the Moose. Milic made eight stops in net for Manitoba, and Cooley made seven saves at the other end for the Wranglers.

Calgary's Sam Morton tied the game again, putting the score at 2-2 with five minutes left in the final frame. Not to be denied, Manitoba struck back with a late go-ahead tally. Brad Lambert's cross-ice pass found Nikita Chibrikov, who fired one past Cooley with 90 seconds left in the game, securing a 3-2 win for the Moose. Milic finished with 23 saves in the Manitoba win, and Cooley wrapped with 20 saves in the Calgary loss.

Quotable

Moose forward Parker Ford (Click for full interview)

"It took everybody. That's something we've been trying to get to, and just battling hard and getting the job done. It definitely took everybody tonight."

Statbook

Dylan Anhorn (1A) has points in three straight games (3A)

Kevin Conley (1G) has points in two straight games (1G, 1A)

Parker Ford (1G) has goals in back-to-back games (2G)

Brad Lambert (1A) has three assists through his past two games

What's Next?

The Moose face off against the Milwaukee Admirals on Wednesday, Jan. 8 in Milwaukee. Puck drop is scheduled for 7 p.m. CT. You can catch the game on CJOB.com/sports, the Winnipeg Jets App or AHLTV on FloHockey.

Tickets for upcoming Moose games are available at moosehockey.com/tickets.

