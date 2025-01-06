Checkers Recall Evan Nause from Savannah

The Checkers announced today that they have recalled Evan Nause from Savannah.

The 21-year-old ranks third among Savannah defensemen with 13 points (2g, 11a) in 29 games this season.

A second-round pick by Florida in 2021, Nause appeared in nine games for the Checkers last season as a rookie while logging 28 games in the ECHL with the Everblades.

