Panthers Recall Tobias Bjornfot
January 6, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Charlotte Checkers News Release
Ahead of their week out west, the Panthers have recalled Tobias Bjornfot from Charlotte.
The 23-year-old is tied for third among Charlotte blue liners with 11 points (2g, 9a) in 27 games this season.
The 22nd overall pick in 2019, Bjornfot has posted 42 points (13g, 29a) in 136 career AHL games and 15 points (1g, 14a) in 120 NHL contests - most recently appearing in one game last season for Florida.
The Checkers are back home preparing for a six-game home stand that kicks off Friday against Hershey.
