Panthers Recall Tobias Bjornfot

January 6, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Charlotte Checkers News Release







Ahead of their week out west, the Panthers have recalled Tobias Bjornfot from Charlotte.

The 23-year-old is tied for third among Charlotte blue liners with 11 points (2g, 9a) in 27 games this season.

The 22nd overall pick in 2019, Bjornfot has posted 42 points (13g, 29a) in 136 career AHL games and 15 points (1g, 14a) in 120 NHL contests - most recently appearing in one game last season for Florida.

The Checkers are back home preparing for a six-game home stand that kicks off Friday against Hershey.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from January 6, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.