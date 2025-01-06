Syracuse Crunch to Hold Knockout Poker Tournament at Turning Stone Resort Casino January 28

January 6, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Syracuse Crunch and Turning Stone Resort Casino will host the Syracuse Crunch Knockout Poker Tournament on Tuesday, Jan. 28.

Syracuse Crunch players will participate in a No Limit Hold'em poker tournament beginning at 7 p.m. on Jan. 28 in the Poker Room at Turning Stone Resort Casino. Any fan that eliminates a Crunch player from the tournament will win that player's jersey, along with an autograph. Turning Stone will also raffle off two full team signed jerseys at the end of the event. Additional photo opportunities will be available with Crunch players throughout the event.

Registration will begin at 5 p.m., two hours prior to the start of the tournament. The buy-in is $125 ($100 for the prize pool, $15 entry fee and $10 dealer toke).

Participating players will be announced at a later date and are subject to change.

