Gravel Recalled by Predators

January 6, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Milwaukee Admirals News Release







Milwaukee, WI - Nashville Predators General Manager Barry Trotz announced today that the team has recalled defenseman Kevin Gravel from Milwaukee.

Gravel has one assist and a +2 rating in three games with the Predators this season. At the AHL level, the 6-foot-4, 205-pound left-shot blueliner is serving as captain of the Admirals for the second straight campaign and has recorded five points (1g-4a) in 25 appearances.

The Admirals continue their five-game homestand when they host the Manitoba Moose on Wednesday night, January 8th at 7 pm at Panther Arena.

