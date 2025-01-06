Tampa Bay Lightning Reassign Defenseman Dyllan Gill to Moncton Wildcats
January 6, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Syracuse Crunch News Release
SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Tampa Bay Lightning have reassigned defenseman Dyllan Gill from the Syracuse Crunch to the Moncton Wildcats of the QMJHL for the remainder of the season, vice president and general manager Julien BriseBois announced today.
Gill, 20, skated in 24 games with the Crunch this season tallying two goals and two assists. Last season, he played in 12 games as captain of the Rouyn-Noranda Huskies, tallying nine points (1g, 8a) before suffering an injury. Since 2021, the 6-foot-3, 194-pound blueliner has played in 185 career QMJHL games, all with the Huskies, earning 89 points (15g, 74a).
Gill was selected by the Lightning in the seventh round, 223rd overall, at the 2022 NHL Draft.
