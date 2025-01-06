Hartford Wolf Pack and Salvation Army to Host Red Kettle Event this Saturday Night
January 6, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Hartford Wolf Pack News Release
HARTFORD, CT - The Hartford Wolf Pack and the Salvation Army are excited to team up to bring the famous and iconic red kettle to the XL Center for this Saturday night's game against the Lehigh Valley Phantoms at 7:00 p.m.
The Wolf Pack and Salvation Army are joining forces to help raise money for the Greater Hartford Community. Fans can donate both in-game and digitally.
The iconic red kettle will be located in the atrium of the XL Center from 5:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. by the Sonar Pillar, which is located near the KeyBank location. When the game begins, the red kettle will move to the main entrance, with a secondary location behind section 112.
The red kettle will also be part of the club's 'Chuck-A-Puck' contest, which takes place following the conclusion of the game on Saturday night.
Fans looking to donate digitally can do so by visiting www.hartfordwolfpack.com/redkettle or by texting WOLF to 31333.
Fans in attendance will also have an opportunity to take home a piece of hockey history. Fans can enter to win a signed Ron Francis Pittsburgh Penguins jersey by visiting the Salvation Army's table on Saturday night. There will be a QR code for fans to scan and enter behind section 112.
Full-season tickets, 20-game plans, 12-game plans, flex plans, and single game tickets for the 2024-25 season are on sale now! Visit www.hartfordwolfpack.com or call 860-722-9425 for more details!
Hartford Wolf Pack and Salvation Army to Host Red Kettle Event this Saturday Night
