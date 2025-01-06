IceHogs Trade Austin Strand to Comets

January 6, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Rockford, IL - Rockford IceHogs General Manager Mark Bernard announced this morning that the team has traded defenseman Austin Strand to the Utica Comets in exchange for future considerations.

Strand, 27, has four points (1g, 3a) while skating in 21 games on the IceHogs blue line this season.

