Nyman's Overtime Winner Sends Firebirds over Gulls

January 6, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

The Firebirds defeated the San Diego Gulls on Sunday in overtime at Acrisure Arena by the final score 3-2. Jani Nyman scored a powerplay goal one minute into the overtime period to extend the Firebirds' winning streak to three straight games and their points streak to five.

QUICK NOTES

The Firebirds scored the first two goals of the game. Mitchell Stephens netted his fourth of the season 14:20 into the first period. Ville Ottavainen and Nik Brouillard earned the assists.

Jagger Firkus extended his team's lead with a quick move beating Calle Clang from a slick assist from Stephens. Brouillard picked up the secondary assist on Firkus' seventh goal of the year.

San Diego scored two goals in a span of 57 seconds inside the final five minutes of regulation to tie the game. Sasha Pastujov and Sam Colangelo teamed up to even the score at 2-2.

Coachella Valley was awarded a powerplay in the opening minute of overtime as San Diego was called for too many men on the ice. Jani Nyman unloaded a shot from the right circle to give the Firebirds the victory. Brouillard picked up his third assist of the game on the OT winner and Logan Morrison was credited with the secondary helper on Nyman's 11th of the season, coming one minute into the extra period.

With the powerplay goal, Coachella Valley has now scored in five straight games on the man-advantage.

Coachella Valley moves to 17-11-1-4 on the year, extending their win streak to three and their points streak straight.

The Firebirds' finished the game 3-for-3 on the penalty kill and 1-for-3 on the powerplay.

Goaltender Jack LaFontaine earned his first win of the season, making 19 saves on 21 shots.

Coachella Valley outshot San Diego 26-21.

The Firebirds continue their homestand this Wednesday, January 8th as they host the Tucson Roadrunners. Visit CVFirebirds.com to get your tickets now!

Bronze Medal for Eduard Sale

Firebirds' forward and Kraken prospect Eduard Sale helped lead Team Czechia to a Bronze Medal on Sunday afternoon in the World Junior Championship in Ottawa. Sale scored in the 14th round of the shootout to propel Czechia over Team Sweden. In addition to his shootout winner, Sale also netted another shootout goal and tallied a strike in regulation. The 19-year-old recorded eight points (6 goals, 2 assists) over seven games in the tournament and was the captain of Team Czechia.

Me + 3 Ticket Package

Looking to bring some friends to a Firebirds' game? Check out the brand-new Me + 3 Plan! Get four tickets and two beanies to select Coachella Valley home games from January through March, starting at just $28! To get your Me + 3, visit CVFirebirds.com!

Get a jump on the 2024-25 Firebirds season with individual, full season, half season, and 9-game Pick 'Em Plan ticket packages on sale now! In addition to all Firebirds home games, full season ticket packages include access to the 2025 AHL All-Star Classic presented by Spotlight 29, along with special events, gifts, membership perks, and more! Click HERE to learn more about securing your seat for next season!

