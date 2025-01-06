Belleville Sens Bring Back Two Points from First Road Trip of 2025

January 6, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

The Belleville Senators are back from the first road trip of 2025 and have brought two more points home.

After another strong effort last Friday that saw them set a new season-high shot total but, unfortunately, fall by a goal in Syracuse against the Crunch (AHL affiliate of the Tampa Bay Lightning), the Sens rebounded with an emphatic, lopsided win over the Utica Comets (AHL affiliate of the New Jersey Devils) the following night. Belleville remains in sixth place in the North Division, five points back of Syracuse and 15 points ahead of Utica, with 43 games to be played as of the start of this week.

Belleville also holds at least one game in hand on every team in the division, except for the Comets.

Friday, January 3, 2025: Belleville Senators - 2 @ Syracuse Crunch - 3

Goals from Tyler Boucher and Matthew Highmore, as well as a season-high 43 shots on goal, weren't enough for the Belleville Senators on Friday night, as the host Syracuse Crunch skated away with a narrow 3-2 win at Upstate Medical University Arena.

Saturday, January 4, 2025: Belleville Senators - 7 @ Utica Comets - 2

Wyatt Bongiovanni scored his first career AHL hat trick, Mark Sinclair recorded his first AHL win, and the Belleville Senators set a new season high for goals scored in a game, in a 7-2 romp over the host Utica Comets on Saturday night. The win snaps a four-game skid for the Sens, moving their record to 14-10-1-4 on the season.

Highlight of the Week:

A trio of goals make up our Highlight of the Week this week, as Wyatt Bongiovanni netted his first career American Hockey League hat trick last Saturday night in Utica. The Michigan native has 13 points (nine goals, four assists) in 19 games this season.

Transactions:

Dec.31/25 - #45 Mark Sinclair (G) - Signed to PTO

Dec.31/25 - #1 Alexis Gravel (G) - Signed to PTO

Jan.2/25 - #40 Mads Sogaard (G) - Returned on loan from Ottawa (NHL)

Jan.3/25 - #52 Nikolas Matinpalo (D) - Returned on loan from Ottawa (NHL)

Jan.3/25 - #1 Alexis Gravel (G) - Released from PTO

Jan.6/25 - #33 Djibril Toure (D) - Recalled from loan by Orlando (ECHL)

Jan.6/25 - #18 Jake Chiasson (F) - Recalled from loan by Orlando (ECHL)

Jan.6/25 - #24 Jan Jenik (F) - Recalled from loan by Ottawa (NHL)

Jan.6/25 - #52 Nikolas Matinpalo (D) - Recalled from loan by Ottawa (NHL)

Statistical Leaders:

Points: 23 - #4 Jeremy Davies (D) (T-4th in AHL Defencemen Points)/ #22 Garrett Pilon (F)

Goals: 13 - #9 Angus Crookshank (F) (T-8th in AHL Goals)

Assists: 20 - #22 Garrett Pilon (F) (T-4th in AHL Assists)

Power Play Goals: 7 - #9 Angus Crookshank (F) (2nd in AHL PPG)

Plus/Minus: +16 - #21 Max Guenette (D) (T-3rd in AHL +/-)

Penalty Minutes: 38 - #24 Jan Jenik (F)

Goals Against Average: 2.43 - #35 Leevi Merilainen (G) (12th in AHL GAA)

Save Percentage: .901 - #35 Leevi Merilainen (G)

This Week:

The Senators return home to CAA Arena this week and begin a stretch of seven consecutive games against opponents from Pennsylvania, and eight straight against teams from the Atlantic Division. That upcoming run of games includes three each against the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins (AHL affiliate of the Pittsburgh Penguins) and Hershey Bears (AHL affiliate of the Washington Capitals), and one each against the Lehigh Valley Phantoms (AHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers) and Hartford Wolf Pack (AHL affiliate of the New York Rangers).

Friday, January 10, 2025 - Belleville Senators vs Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins - 7:00 p.m. (CAA Arena) (Bell Let's Talk Night)

Sunday, January 10, 2025 - Belleville Senators vs Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins - 3:00 p.m. (CAA Arena) (Family Fun Day)

Wednesday, January 15, 2025 - Belleville Senators @ Lehigh Valley Phantoms - 7:00 p.m. (PPL Center)

