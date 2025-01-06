Wranglers Fall Short 3-2 against the Moose

January 6, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Calgary Wranglers News Release







The Wranglers fell 3-2 to the Manitoba Moose Sunday night at the Scotiabank Saddledome.

The tone was set early as Manitoba's Parker Ford beat Wranglers goalie Devin Cooley with a shorthanded goal in the first.

Lucas Ciona tallied the equalizer in the middle stanza.

Ciona found a rebound off Jeremie Poirier's shot, and with quick hands, buried it.

But that excitement was short-lived.

Kevin Conley restored Manitoba's lead, putting the Moose up 2-1.

The third period was a battle of wills.

Finally, the Wranglers broke through.

With a chaotic scramble in front of Manitoba's net, Sam Morton was there to poke in a loose puck to tie it up again.

But with just 1:30 left on the clock, Nikita Chibrikov scored the game-winner.

The Wranglers will regroup and shift the action for their away weekend in Denver on Jan. 10.

