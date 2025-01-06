Bridgeport Islanders Unveil Second Annual Women in Sports Job Shadow Program
January 6, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Bridgeport Islanders News Release
BRIDGEPORT, Conn. - The Bridgeport Islanders are proud to unveil their second annual Women in Sports Job Shadow Program, designed to introduce young women to the sports and entertainment industry through hands-on experience, mentorship and networking.
Participants will have the opportunity to shadow women within the Bridgeport Islanders' front office. Positions range from Ticket Operations, Seating and Corporate Partnerships, Game Presentation, Digital Marketing, Community Relations, and Content Production.
"This is great opportunity for young women who want to break into the sports industry, but aren't exactly sure where to start," Digital Marketing and Community Relations Manager Haley Castellari said. "We were thrilled with the overwhelming response last season and are eager to bring the program back."
Beginning today, Jan. 6th, those interested can APPLY HERE and may do so through Feb. 3rd. Applicants will be selected on Wednesday, Feb. 5th. Participants will meet their mentors and shadow them during office hours between Wednesday, Feb. 18th and Friday, Feb. 21st. Another shadow session will take place on Saturday, Feb. 22nd to experience the behind-the-scenes activity of an Islanders' game day.
"This is an awesome opportunity for young women to directly meet with someone working for a professional team, and it kick-start their career in sports," Game Presentation Manager Megan Hopton said.
