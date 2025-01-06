Big First Leads Barracuda Past Eagles

January 6, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

San Jose, CA - The San Jose Barracuda (19-11-0-2) scored a season-high three first-period goals on Sunday at Tech CU Arena and managed to hold off the Colorado Eagles (17-10-1-2) for a 4-3 win. With the victory, Georgi Romanov (8-5-1) is now three games above .500 for the first time this year.

In the first, the Barracuda potted a season-high three goals and outshot the Eagles 14-5. At 8:30, Tristen Robins found Justin Bailey (6) streaking to the net and Bailey directed in the feed to give the Barracuda a 1-0 lead and snap an 11-game goalless drought in the process. Andrew Poturalski collected the secondary assist in his 500th AHL game. At 11:17, Lucas Vanroboys tipped a Jimmy Schuldt point shot off the post and then shoveled in the loose puck to make it 2-0 Barracuda. Just over a minute later, Thomas Bordeleau (7) forced a turnover at the offensive blueline and blasted a slapper past Colorado's Kevin Mandolese.

In the second, the Eagles would push back, and at 3:15, Marcos Jedlicka (2) stuffed in a close-range backhander to make it 3-1. At 7:26, the Eagles would cut the deficit down to one as Matt Phillips found Jack Ahcan (3) in between the circles from below the goal line after he carried the puck into the zone down the right wing. With nothing really working in their favor, the Barracuda would get a bounce when Donavan Houle (7) centered the puck in front, going off Colorado's Mark Senden an in at 13:21. Up 4-2 late in the second, the Barracuda would ice the puck with under a minute left in the period and off the ensuing icing, Jacob MacDonald (9) one-timed a shot past Romanov on the stick side to make it 4-3.

In the third, the Barracuda would get outshot 13-4 but managed to hold off the Eagles for the 4-3 win. Romanov is now 2-0 versus Colorado this season.

The Barracuda wrap up their three-game home stand on Fri, Jan. 10 (7:30 p.m.) as they host the Bakersfield Condors. Jan. 10 is Cuda Country Night presented by Bay Country. The game features a postgame concert with LOCASH. For info, go to SJBarracuda.com.

