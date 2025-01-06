Monsters Goaltender Jet Greaves Named Howie's Hockey Tape/AHL Player of the Week
January 6, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Cleveland Monsters News Release
CLEVELAND - The AHL's Cleveland Monsters, top affiliate of the NHL's Columbus Blue Jackets, announced Monday that Cleveland goaltender Jet Greaves was named the Howies Hockey Tape/AHL Player of the Week for the period ending on January 5, 2025. In four appearances for Cleveland last week, Greaves went 3-0-1 with one shutout, a 0.97 goals-against average (GAA) and .971 save percentage (S%).
Greaves began the week with a 33-save performance in the Monsters' 4-1 road win over the Milwaukee Admirals on Monday, December 30 before posting a 35-save shutout in Cleveland's 0-1 home shootout loss to the Grand Rapids Griffins on Thursday, January 2. Greaves went on to stop 65 of 68 combined shots faced in a pair of road wins over the Toronto Marlies on Saturday, January 4 and Sunday, January 5. In 20 appearances for the Monsters this season, Greaves went 11-5-3 with two shutouts, a 2.78 GAA and .914 S% and currently ranks among the AHL's 2024-25 leaders in wins (11, T4th) and saves (565, 2nd). In four NHL appearances this season for the Blue Jackets, Greaves went 1-1-2 with a 3.48 GAA and .890 S%.
A 6'0", 179 lb. left-catching native of Cambridge, ON, Greaves, 23, went 4-8-2 with a 3.45 GAA and .907 S% in 14 career NHL appearances for Columbus spanning parts of three seasons from 2022-25. In 138 career AHL appearances for Cleveland spanning parts of four seasons from 2021-25, Greaves went 72-45-14 with six shutouts, a 2.93 GAA, and .906 S% and was named to the North Division roster at the 2023-24 AHL All-Star Classic. Greaves went 10-5-0 with a 3.05 GAA and .907 S% in 15 ECHL appearances for the Kalamazoo Wings in 2021-22 and went 20-27-5 with three shutouts, a 3.71 GAA and .899 S% in 60 career OHL appearances for the Barrie Colts spanning two seasons from 2018-20. Greaves was also named to the OHL's 2018-19 First All-Rookie Team.
