Checkers Snag Point, Stumble in Shootout

November 19, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Charlotte Checkers News Release







The Checkers battled in their morning meeting with Hartford - pulling off a big rally in the third - but they couldn't keep the Wolf Pack at bay and ultimately fell in a shootout 5-4.

Hartford set the tone with the opening goal just 14 seconds in, and after Aidan McDonough put the visitors on the board minutes later the Wolf Pack snatched back their lead before the first buzzer sounded.

The second period saw the Checkers tilt the ice in their direction - outshooting their opponent 20-11 - but the Wolf Pack were the only side able to convert in the frame and carried a 3-1 advantage into the third.

The Checkers came alive in the final frame, however. Ryan McAllister hammered in a one-timer on the man advantage, Justin Sourdif pulled off a slick individual effort shortly after, then Kyle Criscuolo fired in a shot from the slot to cap off three straight tallies before the midway point of the third - a blitz that earned Charlotte its first lead of the game.

That lead ended up being short lived, as Alex Belzile capped off his hat trick with a power-play strike less than a minute after Criscuolo's - evening the score again and setting the game on course for overtime.

Neither side could end it in the extra frame, so the contest would be decided in a shootout. Belzile opened things up with a conversion, while Hartford's next two shooters would be denied by Chris Driedger. Unfortunately for the visitors, luck wasn't on their side for the shootout - McAllister and John Leonard both beat Hartford netminder Louis Domingue but saw their attempts ring off the post, then Criscuolo couldn't get his shot off in round three, sealing Charlotte's fate.

NOTES

The Checkers are winless in their last three games and have one regulation win over the last six games ... The Checkers are 0-2 in shootouts this season ... Tonight snapped a two-game skid of being held to two or fewer goals for Charlotte ... Hartford's second-period tally was the third shorthanded goal that the Checkers have allowed this season ... Driedger is winless in his last three starts ... 45 shots on goal is the most taken by Charlotte this season ... 20 shots on goal in the second period is the most taken by Charlotte in a single period this season ... The Checkers have recorded a power-play goal in four consecutive games ... Trevor Carrick has points in back-to-back games ... Criscuolo notched his third multi-point effort in the last five games ... McAllister extended his point streak to six games ... McDonough became the fourth player in the AHL to reach the 10-goal mark this season ... Will Lockwood, Riley Bezeau, Josh Davies, MacKenzie Entwistle, Zac Dalpe, Jamie Armstrong, Mitch Vande Sompel, Marek Alscher and Ken Appleby were the extras for Charlotte

