Ryan Hofer Re-Assigned to Stingrays, Bears Recall Grant Cruikshank

November 19, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Hershey Bears News Release







(Hershey, PA) - The Washington Capitals, the National Hockey League affiliate of the Hershey Bears, announced today that forward Ryan Hofer has been re-assigned from Hershey to the South Carolina Stingrays of the ECHL. Additionally, the Bears announced that they have recalled forward Grant Cruikshank from South Carolina.

Hofer, 22, has appeared in four games with Hershey this season. In his rookie campaign in 2023-24, the Winnipeg, Manitoba native logged eight points (4g, 4a) in 40 regular season games for the Chocolate and White. He served as Black Ace during the 2024 Calder Cup Playoffs as Hershey won its 13th title.

Hofer was selected in the sixth round, 181st overall, of the 2022 NHL Draft by the Capitals.

Cruikshank, 26, has posted a team-best 13 points (6g, 7a) in 12 games with South Carolina this season. The native of Delafield, Wisconsin had points in each of his past six outings with the Stingrays and he has struck for two power-play markers this season.

Cruikshank appeared in 19 games with the AHL's Toronto Marlies last season in his rookie campaign, logging four points (1g, 3a). He also skated in 35 games for the ECHL's Newfoundland Growlers with 43 points (21g, 22a).

The Bears continue the 2024-25 regular season, presented by Penn State Health, when they visit the Toronto Marlies on Wednesday, Nov. 20 at 7 p.m. at Coca-Cola Coliseum. Hershey returns home to face the Laval Rocket on Wednesday, Nov. 27 at 7 p.m. at GIANT Center for Canteen Vending Turkey Shoot Night.

