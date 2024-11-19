IceHogs Return Home to Host the Stars Tuesday Night

November 19, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Rockford, Ill - The Rockford IceHogs will take on the Texas Stars for the first time this season tonight at the BMO Center at 7 p.m. Tuesday's matchup is the first of eight meetings between the IceHogs and Stars.

Tale Of The Tape: The IceHogs and Stars met eight times last season and split the season series, with the IceHogs going 4-3-1 against Texas. Rockford returns to the BMO Center following a 4-0 loss in Chicago on Sunday while the Stars took a 8-4 win in Iowa on Saturday. Rockford and Texas will face-off against each other three times this week as the IceHogs will travel to Austin, Tx for a pair of games this weekend.

2024-25 Records:

Rockford- 4-8-0-0, 8 pts (7th Central Division)

Texas- 8-4-0-0, 16 pts (3rd Central Division)

Special Teams- The IceHogs power play has been a clear indicator of the team's success in games this season. Rockford's man-advantage, which checks in at a 18.4% conversion rate, has been streaky through the first five weeks of the season. The IceHogs are 0-5-0-0 in games in which they don't score a power play goal. In a similar trend, Rockford has one just one game in which they allow a man-advantage goal to the opponent. The Hogs have scored multiple PPG twice this year. Cole Guttman paces the Rockford power play with four of his five goals coming with the man-up. The IceHogs power play jumps up to 26.1% at home, while the Stars penalty kill has struggled away from Austin with a mark of 78.3%.

Top Scoring Rookies Clash- Both the IceHogs and Stars have a rookie currently in the top ten in scoring amongst rookies. Frank Nazar (5G,8A) and Justin Hryckowian (4G,9A) have 13 points to begin their rookie campaign. Nazar leads rookies in short-handed goals with two on the season. The Blackhawks 2022 first-round pick has collected five points in his last three games. Hryckowian posted three points in the Stars' two game series with Iowa Wild this past weekend.

Watch and listen to every game this season on the IceHogs Broadcast Network presented by BMO! Fans can also watch every IceHogs game on AHLTV on FloHockey! AHLTV on FloHockey features live streaming of every AHL game in high definition on desktop, laptop, tablet and mobile devices, as well as on over-the-top (OTT) platforms such as Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV and Android TV. AHLTV is also available through the official AHL mobile app for iOS or Android.

2024-25 Head-To-Head Matchups:

Nov. 19 vs Texas 7 p.m.

Nov. 22 @ Texas 7 p.m.

Nov. 23 @ Texas 7 p.m.

Jan. 8 vs Texas 7 p.m.

Jan. 11 vs Texas 7 p.m.

Feb. 7 @ Texas 7 p.m.

Feb. 8 @ Texas 7 p.m.

Mar. 8 vs Texas 7 p.m.

